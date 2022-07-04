Covid impact brings slump in revenue for Argento owner

But figures still reveal pre-tax profit

Sales dropped by £2.4m at the company behind jewellery store chain Argento, new accounts have revealed.

Denvir Holdings’ financial report for the year up to June 30, 2021, showed revenue was down almost 13% from 2020’s £18.8m. However, pre-tax profits were up from £1.6m to just under £3m.

The statement said the group, which has 26 stores, was pleased with the results despite being “heavily impacted by Covid-19”, and noted that there was approximately five months of temporary closures during the period.

With a turnover of £16.4m, £15.5m was generated from sales in goods and the remainder (£948,779) from the company’s rental income.

The group also availed of grants and rental concessions to minimise losses.

There were two grants of £50,000 under the large NAV business grant scheme and £617,891 from the localised restrictions support scheme, which was introduced in October 2020.

Denvir Holdings is headed by directors Peter Boyle and Ciara Denvir. It employs 272 staff members, a reduction of 32 on the previous year.

The company’s payroll for the year was £3.6m, down from £4.1m.

Salaries were supported by £937,611 from the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.

Mr Boyle has been vocal about the impact of Covid on the retail sector.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph during lockdown last year, he said: “It’s a terrible situation for many businesses to be in. For us, just coming back from the Primark fire, Covid is like act two.

“Bricks and mortar retailers were already operating on a 10% margin, if they were lucky, and Covid has created additional uncertainty.”

He said the firm didn’t qualify for many of the business schemes that were made available because of its large size, but admitted the furlough scheme had helped.

Mr Boyle added that he felt little impact was made by the high street voucher scheme.

He described the scheme, which was hailed a success by the Department for the Economy, as well-meaning but said “we couldn’t put a number on what was spent in our stores. It wasn’t gigantic, and in fact, our sales were down over that period”.

The director also called on landlords during lockdowns to forgo rent and service charges, which he said his company had done in its capacity as a landlord.

Denvir Holdings declined to comment on the report, but there was a sense of optimism in its results statement, which said: “The directors are confident that the group will be fully operational once normalisation of trading activity resumes.”