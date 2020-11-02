Covid-safe leisure centre opens in Craigavon

A £37m state-of-the-art leisure centre in Craigavon is due to open today in line with Covid-19 public health restrictions.

South Lake Leisure Centre overlooking Craigavon Lakes was due to open in August but the pandemic delayed completion of construction.

The state-of-the-art Co Armagh facility includes a new 50-metre swimming pool and a 1,000 sq m gym, the largest on the island of Ireland.

It will open seven days a week on a pre-booking basis until public health restrictions are lifted.

It is one of the most significant investments in health and fitness in Northern Ireland and is designed to meet the needs of a growing population and increased demand in future years.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council councillor Kevin Savage said: "This spectacular multi-use leisure facility represents a hugely important transformational investment in the future of our people's fitness, health and mental wellbeing that is needed more than ever now in these current challenging times and also going forward for generations to come.

"First envisaged a decade ago, I'm delighted that this impressive community facility is now safely open for everyone to enjoy in line with public health guidelines."

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, advanced booking is required to access the gym and the pool.

All other facilities will remain closed until coronavirus restrictions are lifted. These include a multi-court sports hall, squash courts, a group cycle studio, and dance studio.

Construction of the centre got under way early in 2018, creating 500 jobs on site during construction.