Covid vaccine roll-out leads to fall in sales for NI firm

Trade falls by one-fifth at Armstrong Medical in its first full year as part of Eakin Group

A Northern Ireland maker of respirator care equipment has reported a 22% drop in sales to £14.8m as demand stabilised following the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines.

Armstrong Medical in Coleraine said its performance in the year to March 31, 2022 had been “satisfactory,” in the first full-year results since it was taken over by Co Down’s Eakin Healthcare Group in December 2020.

With its sales down by just over £4m from £19m, the company’s pre-tax profits dropped from £4.7m to £363,442. Across the same period, sales at holding company Eakin Healthcare reached £114.8m, while its pre-tax profits were £18.9m.

Read more Healthcare company Eakin revenues hit £114.8m

The business makes respiratory and anaesthesia products for critical care, perioperative and neo-natal patients.

Northern Ireland headquartered Eakin Healthcare Group expanded into a new therapeutic area with the acquisition of Coleraine-based Armstrong Medical, which specialises in respiratory care products. Pictured L-R are Jeremy Eakin, Managing Director, Eakin Healthcare Group and John Armstrong, Chairman, Armstrong Medical.

The accounts show that sales within the UK had dropped by more than two-thirds, from £8.1m to £2.3m.

But sales to the rest of Europe were steady, at £5.7m, while sales to the rest of the world had climbed from £5.3m to £6.5m.

In a strategic report filed with the accounts, directors Tom Eakin, the founder of the group, and sons Jeremy and Paul, said: “The company’s performance during the year was satisfactory. In the previous year, the company reported increased demand for critical care products to meet customer demand arising Covid-19.

"Following the vaccine rollouts in 2021, the company has experienced a stabilisation in demand patterns across the product range.”

And looking ahead, they said the company anticipated growth in turnover, profit, market share and expansion of product ranges and markets. The accounts note the resignation of Paul Eakin as director.