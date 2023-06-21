Craigavon slurry equipment manufacturer invests millions in new R&D facility

The team at SlurryKat in Craigavon celebrate 15 years in business and the opening of a new R&D facility and team hub

SlurryKat has marked 15 years in business with a multi-million-pound investment in a new research and development facility and team hub.

A leading agricultural manufacturing business producing a range of slurry handling and spreading equipment, the Craigavon-based firm has increased its sales 40-fold and its workforce from two to more than 80 employees since 2008.

Exports to 25-plus countries, including Norway, Iceland, Chile and New Zealand, now represent 70% of sales.

Garth Cairns, founder and chief executive, said: “I’m immensely proud of our achievements over the past 15 years. Slurry plays a big part in the agriculture industry across the UK, Ireland and beyond.

“We wanted to build equipment that could overcome the different challenges we see in different markets across the world, and over the years our team has been working tirelessly to evolve and develop our machinery to be as efficient as possible for our customers.”

The investment will facilitate further development of innovative solutions for slurry distribution, as well other agricultural equipment and products for the waste and biogas industry.

SlurryKat’s manufacturing facility, set on a 52-acre site in Waringstown, has expanded from a small workshop into a 120,000-sq-ft production facility since 2008.

The new R&D facility is understood to be the first of its kind globally and represents a multi-million investment in the firm’s ongoing development and growth.

It will allow the firm to test equipment with different pressures and flow rates in its bid to continually develop and refine the performance of new and existing products for the global slurry market.

And SlurryKat has also opened a team hub for staff as part of the investment including a canteen, shower facilities and commercial grade kitchen.

“It’s a competitive industry and as a company we’ve been constantly growing and evolving with the industry and adapting our designs to be leaders in the market,” said Mr Cairns.

“SlurryKat products are environmentally focused; they are designed to ensure precision delivery in an efficient and cost-effective way and to be fuel efficient as possible.

“We are very aware of the environmental challenges and, as part of this, we’re planning a green energy factory production facility in the three-year capital plan with an aim to be self-sufficient within five years.”