Creagh Concrete finishes £8m Birmingham project

A Co Antrim concrete products firm has completed an £8m, 17-storey residential development project in Birmingham.

Creagh Concrete, headquartered in Toomebridge, worked on St Martin's Place after being appointed by Colmore Tan Construction.

Creagh was tasked with the manufacture, supply and fit of a build system consisting of external panels, internal walls, stairs, lift shafts and flooring. St Martin's Place in Birmingham features 228 apartments and residents' amenities, including a private gym, cinema, Wi-Fi, cafe and a 24-hour concierge.

Seamus McKeague, chief executive of Creagh Concrete, said it was a "proud moment for our company".

He said that the project had been carried out over seven months.

"This building utilised a total of 3,000 precast pieces which were manufactured offsite at our head office facilities and transported to the site for construction," he added.

"In recent years we have moved from being just a concrete and materials supplier to a specialist subcontractor and this has opened up new opportunities.

"We are seeing strong interest in our Rapidres fast track build system in Great Britain and Ireland because developers understand the true value of cutting programme times.

"Investors not only benefit from revenue gained by the early occupation of units, but also from the mobility of their capital resource.

"Shorter build times mean developers can complete more projects with the same pot of finance."

One of the UK's largest producers of concrete products for a range of market sectors, Creagh operates from five sites across GB and Northern Ireland, including its head office and largest manufacturing site in Toomebridge.

Privately owned by the McKeague family, the company has grown in the past two years to now employ over 700 staff, including 300 at its main location.

Creagh Concrete invested £1m in new offices to accommodate recent growth.

The firm said its turnover is expected to grow to £200m in the next few years and direct employment to increase to 1,000. It reported turnover of £95.6m in the year ending March 2019.

Last year the firm completed a multi-million pound contract at Wimbledon's No 1 Court.