Creative tech firm Retinize clinches £2m in seed round

The investment in Retinize Limited has been led by Sure Valley Ventures, a venture capitalist firm that invests in high-growth software companies.

Retinize, led by father and son Phil and Jack Morrow, was spun out of Wild Rover Productions, formerly a major independent TV producer.

The business is developing a new software product, Animotive, which is harnessing the latest virtual reality technologies to transform 3D animation.

Investors who have joined Sure Valley Ventures in the funding round include Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, the Emmy award-winning producers of CBS reality show The Amazing Race.

Retinize said the investment would drive the next two years of its growth and the global rollout of Animotive.

Sure Valley Ventures led the funding round with a £1m spend, the first investment from its £95m UK Software Fund, which includes a £50m investment from the British Business Bank.

The other investors are from the UK, USA and Ireland, and also include TechStart Ventures, VGC Partners, Clarendon/Co-Fund NI and angel investors based in the Netherlands.

Retinize chief executive Phil Morrow said: “We are thrilled to have Sure Valley on board as our lead investor. They have a deep knowledge of the creative tech sector and what impressed us most was the time they took to really understand and challenge our long-term goals and objectives.

“This investment will super-charge our growth trajectory and will allow us to take Animotive to the international market.”

Isabelle O’Keeffe, principal at Sure Valley Ventures, said immersive software was poised for major growth, “and the plans that Retinize has for Animotive will position the company at the forefront of this expansion”.