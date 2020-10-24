Criminals target Belfast city centre businesses in spate of burglaries

A retail chief has hit out after a crimewave that has seen burglars target a series of Belfast businesses.

Police are investigating 13 commercial burglaries over the past two months in the Dublin Road, Church Lane and Ann Street area of the city centre.

Criminals have been targeting business in the early hours of the morning including seven bars, restaurants and hotels as well as six retail and office premises.

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber said: "The recent spate of 13 burglaries across hospitality, retail and offices in Belfast city centre businesses is deeply worrying.

"It is the very last thing that businesses should have to deal with during an extremely distressing time.

"With many businesses closed due to the Executive's lockdown, this leaves them vulnerable and extra vigilance should be taken by all owners and staff to ensure premises are fully secure, CCTV is in full working order and alarms are activated." Belfast councillors have also raised concerns.

They noted it comes at a time when numerous businesses are currently unoccupied because of increased Covid-19 restrictions,

Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor Paul McCusker said criminal activity was taking place at a time when local businesses are already under financial strain.

He said he will speak to police to ask for extra patrols and Belfast City Council community safety wardens to help prevent further break-ins and catch those involved.

He added: "This is very concerning that businesses are being targeted who are already struggling financially from lockdown and further restrictions with job losses and with some businesses having to close."

He added: "We must get behind all our businesses during these difficult times, not target them."

Alliance councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown said: "Clearly this spate of burglaries is concerning - at a time when many premises are not occupied in the usual way, opportunists are taking advantage."

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said criminals targeting business during these difficult times was outrageous.

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick, who is responsible for policing the South Belfast area, said: "Officers patrolling in the city centre are paying particular attention to all open and temporarily closed business premises.

"We are engaging with the business, retail and hospitality sector to ensure they take all the steps they can to help prevent being targeted by opportunistic criminals."

He added: "Police are very much aware of the economic pressure on our business community and will continue to offer security advice and deploy our resources to prevent and detect this type of crime."