Criticised £14m planning portal used regularly but issues remain, says department

(Stock image) The Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) previously branded the new planning system 'not fit for purpose'

Northern Ireland’s heavily criticised new planning portal is “being used day in, day out” while “there are still some issues” remaining, a chief government planner has said.

After going live in December, the new £14m portal — used to submit applications and check on existing ones — was slammed by industry planners and architects and described as appearing like a “beta” version.

Issues included dates being incorrect on documents; not being able to update applications; poor map function; problems with searches; lost files and files downloading as compressed ZIP files, making navigating through applications considerably slower.

“It’s not that it’s not up to scratch; it’s being used day in, day out. It was a massive transfer and IT project,” Kathryn McFerran, acting director of regional planning, governance and legislation, told the Belfast Telegraph.

“There are still some issues,” she says, “a lot fewer than there were… The system is working and people are using it.

“We transferred around 1m textual data records from our legacy system to the new one.

“In addition, we transferred 5.5m documents and over 1m spatial features.”

Ms McFerran says that around 66% of applications are now being submitted online.

“It is improving… We are on the record to say there were teething issues and we are working very hard with stakeholders to get those resolved.

“The ‘priority one’ issues have all been closed and [soon] ‘priority two’ will have been dealt with.”

She also says the department is continuing to work with the councils, is hosting project boards and is rolling out a workshop to bring people in and to speak to them.

However, the issue is that the industry doesn’t believe it was consulted sufficiently before the new portal went live.

According to Ciaran Fox of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA), the body offered to help test the new system during the development phase.

Hailed as the largest joint IT project between central and local government to date in Northern Ireland, the portal is used by 10 of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

But some of the major issues were still not addressed, including documents from any application filed with the previous system all showing as ‘November 26’ and continuing to download as compressed ZIP files.

“In terms of ongoing engagement, a workshop with planning agents and stakeholders was facilitated [on April 21],” a spokesperson for the department said.

“The workshop was welcomed by attendees and it was constructive. The department welcomed the input from the users about their experience and an update was given on outstanding priority fixes. As with any IT project, it is not feasible with an ‘out of the box’ system like this to deliver everyone’s preferences, but we want to continue to work with users as we go forward and gave a commitment to consider the issues raised and meet again.

“We are working very closely with the supplier and a program of work has been developed to address the highest-priority issues identified. These will be addressed through the biweekly software update by the supplier, which will continue into May 2023.

“We will continue to work with the supplier to resolve any outstanding issues to further improve system performance for users. This includes dates for some types of documents that were transferred to the planning portal.”