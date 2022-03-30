Criticism as Electric Ireland customers facing nearly £220 rise in annual bills

O’Dowd hits out as 103,000 customers face paying extra £220 a year

Pay-as-you-go customers are facing a price increase of nearly £220 per annum (PA stock image).

Consumers face a near £220-a-year rise to their power bills after Electric Ireland announced a 30% price hike.

It is the fourth rise in just over a year, and will see £4.21 slapped on the average residential bill each week.

More than 100,000 local customers will be affected after the increase takes effect from May 1.

It is the latest in a blitz of electricity, gas and oil price rises.

And another increase is expected to be announced on Thursday, this time by a gas supplier.

On Wednesday night Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd said: “All efforts must be made to ensure that workers and families are not ripped off by extortionate energy prices.”

While some politicians are calling for the Utility Regulator to step in and act, it has no control over Electric Ireland’s tariffs. It only polices Power NI, where profits are capped at 2% of its overall revenue.

“This news will adversely impact all Electric Ireland customers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget especially with the cost-of-living crisis that we are experiencing,” said Raymond Gormley of the Consumer Council.

“Consumers who are struggling with their energy bills should contact their supplier directly for help and information.

“We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs.

“Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.”

Electric Ireland confirmed there will be no exit fee applied to customers switching to another supplier before April 30. Mr Gormley added: “The Consumer Council will continue to work with all involved in the energy industry... to support the ever growing number of people in need as the problem of high energy prices will likely be with us for the foreseeable future.”

Power NI, the largest supplier with 450,000 domestic customers, increased its prices by 21.4% from January 1, the second rise in a year.

This meant a typical household bill will go up by £131 a year. The tariff was approved by the Utility Regulator.

Electric Ireland, a subsidiary of Dublin-headquartered ESB, which recently announced a before tax profit of €679m for last year, is the third largest supplier here with approximately 103,000 customers.

The company hiked its price by 3.7% in February 2021, by 10% that August, and 13.5% in November.

Derek Hynes of Electric Ireland said: “With world events continuing to impact on global wholesale energy prices, we have unfortunately been forced today to announce a price increase for residential customers.”