Cross-border dairy co-op reports revenue of over £1bn for 2021

Cross-border dairy co-op Lakeland generated more than £1bn in revenue last year, the first year of operation of the NI Protocol

The Co Cavan-headquartered company, which collects approximately two billion litres of milk from 3,200 farms across 16 counties on both sides of the border, generated £1.09bn, an increase in real terms of 20%, the co-op said.

The NI Protocol has helped the business by enabling trade to continue to flow between Northern Ireland and the Republic following Brexit,

Operating profit was £23.6m, an increase of 8% from 2020 and closing the year with a shareholders’ funds balance of £193.4m. The percentage increases in revenue and profit are based on the euro figures.

Michael Hanley, Lakeland Dairies Group chief executive, said: “The financial results and accounts for the year are both prudent and satisfactory.

"This is particularly so in the context of an intensely competitive trading environment, when the achievement and maintenance of strength, sustainability and resilience have never been more important for globally focused businesses.

"This enabled Lakeland to pay a competitive milk price, also reflective of overall market conditions, throughout the year.

“The world needs high quality food. This demand is growing and dairy provides the solution. We are therefore concentrating on our long-term global contribution and value-growth through the strength of our market presence and the robust quality of our supply chain.

"We will continue to innovate in everything we do to ensure the future sustainability and success of our business in the interests of the milk producers and customers who we serve.”

On Brexit and the NI Protocol, the co-op added: "We are hopeful that the UK and EU can continue to find ways to make the trading and exporting relationship between the jurisdictions and onwards as seamless as possible."

The farmer-owned business has a portfolio of 240 different dairy products across four divisions, food Ingredients, food service, consumer foods and agribusiness, produced at eight sites. It exports to over 80 countries.

Its food Ingredients division reported revenues of £696.6m after producing 280,00 tonnes of enriched powders, proteins and dairy fats throughout the year.

The company described as "robust" its food service revenues of £187.6m. The global food service markets continued to suffer from volatility and disruption due to the pandemic throughout 2021, Lakeland said.

Increased uptake of dairy by consumers in 2021 helped the consumer foods division increase revenues by 16% to £142.6m. Agribusiness increased to £72.5m.

“We are focused on a sustainable future and the creation of further value for our dairy farmers. We expect relatively stable dairy market conditions through 2022 albeit there are significant challenges in our operating environment, including inflationary pressure on all costs, as economic uncertainty in light of the pandemic and geopolitical issues persist," said Mr Hanley.

Chairman Niall Matthews added: “We operate in a complex global environment and marketplace where the pace of our innovation, and our operational and business performance, must constantly adapt to meet a very wide range of trends and imperatives for the short, medium and longer terms.

"The 2 billion litres of milk produced by our dairy farmers is manufactured into the highest quality, natural and wholesome dairy products, creating long-term value for our dairy farmers and our customers throughout the world.

"The economies of scale we have achieved and the robust performance of our business will continue to support our progress, building further on our strengths as a large scale, farmer owned dairy co-operative.”