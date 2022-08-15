Cross-border firms ‘twice as likely to be in growth mode’ as companies only trading in NI or Republic

Businesses which trade cross-border are twice as likely to be enjoying growth and expansion, a new survey has shown.

Four out of 10 businesses which trade north and south say they are in either rapid or moderate expansion mode.

Meanwhile, the figure for firms trading only in Northern Ireland or the Republic is roughly half that.

More than three-quarters of cross-border traders are profitable compared to just over half operating on one side of the border, according to the InterTradeIreland Business Monitor for the second quarter of 2022.

Around 20% of businesses surveyed operate on both sides of the border, 34% here and 14% from the Republic.

Forty-one per cent of those are reporting rapid to moderate expansion.

Martin Robinson of InterTradeIreland said it is a “recurring trend” over the last six quarters.

“Despite the challenges SMEs face, on the whole, cross-border trade remains remarkably robust with a higher percentage of companies who export cross-border reporting profitability, growth and increased sales compared to their non-cross-border trading counterparts,” Mr Robinson said.

“Recent data from the Central Statistics Office shows that cross-border trade in goods reached €7.65bn (£6.32bn) in 2021 and continues to increase.

“In January to May 2022, Irish import trade with Northern Ireland has risen by another €356m (£293m), 23%, and Irish exports to Northern Ireland have risen by €586 million (£484m), 42%, compared to the same period in 2021.”

Business performance has remained steady despite rising costs and inflation. More than 80% of all firms across the island are reporting growth of some type, slightly down from the previous quarter.

“There is a note of caution, however, for the leisure, hotel and catering sector, which has experienced a more challenging time than most, with 42% now experiencing a drop in sales compared to 23% last quarter,” the report found.

Rising costs are at the top of the list of business challenges, with energy prices (86%) and overheads (83%) the most cited.

Approximately 40% of firms stated the impact of Brexit and Covid are still having an impact, but those percentages are dropping, with recruitment a great challenge.

“As skills challenges become a significant issue we are starting to see companies look at different ways to tackle shortages — 35% have increased advertising while 29% are retraining in-house,” Mr Robinson said.

“Innovation through exploiting digital technology is another area that could help firms create efficiencies.”

On sales, 27% overall reported increases, rising to 36% among cross-border traders. Approximately 15% of those operating on both sides of the border saw decreases, down from 29% in the first quarter.

The report does find there are challenges within the leisure, hotels and catering sector overall.

InterTradeIreland’s quarterly survey is based on interviews with more than 750 business managers across Ireland.