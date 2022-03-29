Curry's Fun Park Portrush: Big Dipper set to stay at former Barry’s Amusements with new rides promised

The Big Dipper at Barry's is set to stay (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

The Big Dipper will still dominate the Portrush seafront as the new owners of the former Barry's Amusements confirmed it will remain a core attraction when the fun park reopens in a few weeks.

The Curry family, operators of a park in Salthill, Co Galway, but based in nearby Eglinton, are also promising new attractions as it plans to freshen up the seaside site, planned to re-open at Easter.

Owen Curry, the owner of Curry's Fun Park in Salthill, confirmed last week the not very well kept secret his company is taking over the Portrush attraction.

He signed a lease deal with Michael Herbert, the property developer who last year bought the site from the Truffelli family, who were owners since 1926.

While Mr Curry or other management were not immediately available for interview on Tuesday, a company representative revealed some details of plans for the site to the Coleraine Chronicle.

"We will be keeping some of the original rides including the Big Dipper and will add some new attractions," the un-named representative said. "We would hope any previous staff consider coming to work for us in making plenty of new memories."

The spokesperson also confirmed the name of the park will be changed to Curry's Fun Park Portrush, but noted it remains family-run and locally-owned.

It emerged the company was interested in taking over the management of the park soon after it was first put for up sale in late 2019.

"Once we knew it was up for sale, we were interested, but Covid happened and that put an end to that."

There were fears it would never open again as an amusement park when the marketing designation was changed to development opportunity last year. It was sold during the summer to Mr Herbert, the property developer and former KFC franchise operator.

"Obviously once the opportunity to lease came up we jumped as this does not come around too often," the company representative told the Chronicle, adding the Curry family built what was described as a "tired, out-dated" park in Galway.

The new management insist it wants to work with the community to give the complex "a new lease of life".

Owen Curry, in a statement on Facebook that prompted more than 100 mostly positive responses, said: "We are delighted to have secured such a prominent trading location that is very important to Portrush and the wider North Coast area.

“As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades.

"We look forward to building on that great foundation — Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike. We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.

"It is important to note the incredible contribution that the Trufelli family has made not only to the town of Portrush, but to many peoples holidays and memories over almost 100 years."