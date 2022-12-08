Customers of Power NI are spared winter price increase

But Electric Ireland will hike prices by 23.9% next month

power NI, Northern Ireland’s biggest electricity company, will not be raising prices over the winter.

But Electric Ireland, the third biggest supplier here, will hike prices by 23.9% next month, adding £5.62 per week to the average bill or £504 per year.

The firm’s Bill Coyle said: “Increases in our wholesale electricity costs, driven by substantial rises in international wholesale energy prices as a result of the ongoing energy crisis, have necessitated an increase to our residential tariff from January 1.

“While we know this news is disappointing, we have written to our customers and advised them this increase is necessary and assured them we have tried to keep prices as low as possible.”

Electric Ireland has around 90,000 residential customers here.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said the move was “really disappointing news, particularly given other energy suppliers have recently announced tariff decreases”. He said it would exacerbate existing financial pressures for many customers.

“We know that so many consumers in Northern Ireland are really worried about their bills and we urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier directly for help and support. We would encourage all consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs. Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.”

There is no exit free for Electric Ireland customers who switch to another supplier before December 31.

Power NI’s static price is good news for its 500,000 customers and follows an announcement for firmus energy customers of a fall of up to one-fifth in its gas prices.

While the underlying price for residential customers of Power NI will fall by 14.2% following a review by the Utility Regulator, the decrease in the level of Government support under the energy price guarantee (EPG) means there will be no overall change.

Because it’s the biggest local supplier, its prices are scrutinised by the Utility Regulator.

Power NI’s William Steele said: “We work hard to keep our prices as low as possible during these challenging times and we welcome the continued support that the Government’s energy price guarantee scheme is providing to domestic customers in Northern Ireland.

“The support scheme has been updated with a Northern Ireland specific discount for the period between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023, which will ensure that our customers will see no changes in their billed tariff this winter.

“We value all our customers and remain committed to helping those who continue to be impacted by the cumulative rise in the cost of living.

“I would ask, for any customers who are worried about paying a bill, please get in contact and we will help you.

“As well as working directly with customers, we will continue to work closely with our charity partners and other key stakeholders to ensure the most vulnerable in our society and those who are struggling get the help they need.”

This means the typical credit bill will remain the same amount as it currently does, around £847 a year, and customers with a prepayment meter will also see their costs remain the same at around £826 a year.

Mr Gormley welcome the Power NI’s 14.2% price reduction. “However, the fact that it is happening at the same time as changes are being made to the EPG scheme means that consumers won’t see a difference in their bills."

Northern Ireland electricity users are also supplied by SSE Airtricity, the second-biggest supplier, as well as Click Energy and Budget Energy. However, of the five suppliers, only Power NI is regulated by the Utility Regulator.

SSE Airtricity, also the second biggest gas supplier, said it had “no immediate plans” for gas or electricity price increases.