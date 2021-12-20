Cutbacks: Support ‘urgently needed’ as 73% of hair salons hit by wave of cancellations

Salons are struggling with cancellations during their busiest month of the year

“Unprecendented levels of cancellations” in the hair and beauty trade has prompted a trade authority to urge the Government to support salon owners here with new schemes.

The National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF) says rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and new Plan B introductions in England has seen many businesses in the sector face a wave of cancellations during what is usually their busiest month of the year.

It said the cancellations have come about from clients having to self-isolate or changing their mind over new concerns.

According to the NIBF, there are some 1,500 hairdressing salons here employing around 7,000 staff and generating around £169m annually.

This does not include self-employed mobile stylists.

It said in a month which usually sees salons fully booked and waiting lists in place, 73% of respondents had experienced cancellations, with 56% reporting a reduction in advance bookings following the recent changes to government guidance.

More than half the respondents said that the cancellations had already caused a lot of disruption to their businesses.

Over 25% percent of businesses also reported disruption in the salon due to staff shortages and employees having to self-isolate.

NHBF chief executive Richard Lambert said: “This situation is evolving rapidly, but it’s already clear that the government needs to act before it becomes a crisis.

“Early indications show that that the combination of Omicron, and Plan B in England, are having a drastic effect on bookings and footfall in salons,” Mr Lambert added.

“The government needs to provide targeted financial support to help the industry quickly, whether by reallocating existing resources or making new support available.”

He added: "We are also calling for an increase in the 50% discount on business rates for next year and flexibility on repayments of CBILS (Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme) and bounceback loans to offer much needed support to those suffering financial hardship.”

NIBF’s cry for help comes just after Finance Minister, Conor Murphy wrote to Treasury calling for additional funding and for the furlough scheme to be reinstated.

Mr Murphy said he was calling on the Treasury to ‘immediately provide further support to allow us to plan our response’.

"I have also called for the reinstatement of the furlough scheme where necessary and a guarantee of significant additional funding without the caveat of possible repayment,” he added.

"These measures will help us support businesses and the public through this challenging period.”