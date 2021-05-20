Cyber security sector eyeing £3bn bounty

More than 300 people were hired to work in the growing cyber security sector here over the last year, according to a new report.

The study, details of which were revealed at a Queen's-hosted summit, revealed just under 2,300 people are employed in a sector that could grow to directly add nearly £440m to the local economy within 10 years.

Around 300 delegates from the UK and elsewhere are taking part virtually in this week's three-day Secure Connected Intelligence Summit hosted by the Institute of Electronics, Communications and Information Technology (ECIT) at the university.

"Cyber security is critical to our future prosperity. Northern Ireland is recognised as a global leader in the cyber security industry and is the top destination for US cyber security investment," said Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, who opened the event on Tuesday.

More than 100 firms, most in Belfast, were employing 2,299 people in April, earning an average salary of £48,000 a year for a total of £110m.

That was an increase in employment of 18% since the same time last year, up from 1,955, according to the Northern Ireland Cyber Security Sector Snapshot 2021 published by ECIT.

Increasing the number of jobs by 300 each year means the 5,000 by 2030 target in the New Decade, New Approach document is achievable and "would have a cumulative economic impact of up to £2.9bn for the local economy over the next decade", according to the authors.

The direct contribution of the industry to the economy is estimated at £161m a year, which will rise to £437m within a decade if the target is reached, the report states.

Currently there are 104 firms working in the cyber security sector locally, with the Belfast city area home to 84% of them.

This, according to the report, "highlights the city’s status as a UK cyber hub with emerging tech specialisms, ranked second in the UK, and ninth globally within the Top 25 Tech Cities of the Future 2020/21".

Almost half (49%) of all cyber teams contain fewer than 10 employees, with 38% employing 10-50, and 14% with 50 or more.

Thirty seven US companies employ 1,432 people, while 39 Northern Ireland firms have 482 staff.

Professor Maire O'Neill, director of ECIT, said: “Our summit connects key government figures and academic and industry partners in the digital and innovation communities as we look towards the exciting possibilities for the next decade for continuing to deliver technological and societal advancement and regional and national economic impact.

“For this to happen we need to ensure we have a pipeline of talent and that we future-proof the skills of the workforce as well as promoting knowledge sharing and strong research and development partnerships between academia and industry.

"We also need to continue to work together to promote Northern Ireland nationally and internationally.”

The summit takes place in the immediate wake of the high-profile hack of systems in Dublin, including of the Health Service Executive.

The Financial Times reported that medical records and internal communications have been released online by the cyber criminals.