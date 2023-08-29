Dalata sees earnings and revenues rise following ‘record’ performance

Dalata owns the Clayton and Maldron chains. PIctured, the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road

Ireland’s largest hotel operator Dalata, which has four hotels in Northern Ireland, has recorded a “very successful” first half of the year as the post-pandemic travel recovery showed no sign of slowing.

Hotel revenues for the first six months of the year were €284.8m (£244.1m), Dalata reported.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2023 were €103.4m (£89m).

Last year, the business, which operates under the Clayton and Maldron brands, reported an adjusted EBITDA of around €83m (£71m) for the same period.

Revenue per available room (RevPar) was 23% ahead of 2022 levels for the January to-June period, while the average room rate jumped 10% to €139.50 (£119.60) a night.

In the July/August period , RevPar is up a further 5% in Dublin and the UK and has risen 8% in regional Ireland.

Occupancy levels also increased to 78.4pc compared to 69.8pc in the corresponding period last year.

Overall, the group’s property, plant and equipment (PPE) is now worth €1.6bn (£1.4bn), a rise of 11% since December 31. Around 5% of this rise relates to revaluation increases on existing properties.

Dalata has three Maldron Hotels in Belfast and Derry, and a Clayton Hotel in Belfast.

The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of 4 cent per share, which represents a total dividend payment of around €8.9m (£7.6m).

The Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park and Clayton Hotel London Wall, which were both acquired in February and June respectively, commenced trading under the Dalata brands in July.

The addition of these two locations have boosted London room numbers by 64%.

Four further Maldron locations will open next year across the UK.

The group said the first half of 2023 had been “very successful” as demand for international travel soared. It added that it had not seen any indication of potential slowdowns as a result of high inflation levels.

“The group has delivered a record set of financial results and reported excellent customer and employee satisfaction scores,” chief executive Dermot Crowley said.

“We have responded effectively to the challenge of rising costs through cost and revenue management initiatives, a focus on reducing utility consumption and adopting innovation across all areas of the business.”

He added that Dalata has taken a “reasonable” approach to pricing, with average Dublin room rate around €177 (£152) from May to August.

"We remain mindful that the current cost environment is highly dynamic, and our innovation and cost management measures will need to keep pace,” he said.