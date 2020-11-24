Dalradian adds more detail to Tyrone mining plan

Dalradian says it marks 'milestone' on way to public inquiry

Dalradian has said it's given more environmental information to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) as the mining giant progresses plans for its controversial gold-silver-copper mine in Co Tyrone.

Dalradian said the information provides another milestone for the company ahead of a public inquiry into its plans for the underground mine in the Sperrins.

However, the mine has been opposed on environmental and health grounds by residents around its proposed location at Curraghinalt.

But Dalradian said the mine would bring major benefits to the area as it recovers from the impact of Covid-19 and faces Brexit.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced in June that a public inquiry would take place, adding that her department had received over 40,000 representations about the proposal.

Dalradian, a Canadian company, said the latest information it's provided gives "additional clarity for the department and statutory consultees".

The firm said it includes a refinement of the shape of a dry stack so that it blends in with surrounding land. It said it had also given details on changes to the proposed roads, relating to road safety signage, minor amendments to road width and changes to road intersections.

There was also additional information about a mine waste management plan.

Dalradian president and chief executive Patrick FN Anderson said: "Our application has been thoroughly scrutinised for the past three years and two rounds of further environmental information (FEI) by a range of government departments, planners and outside experts.

"We are keen to begin the final test - a public inquiry - so that we can bring modern, environmentally responsible mining to Northern Ireland. With Brexit and Covid-19 threatening to have a massive impact on the economy, the mine will be immensely beneficial for Co Tyrone and the wider region, creating and supporting 1,000 jobs and supply chain spending of £750m over 20-25 years.

"We will be investing in training to make sure that it is local people who benefit most from the long-term opportunities this project will create."

He added: "While we recognise that the economic opportunities provided by the mine are exciting, safeguarding the environment is also important.

"That's why our project design includes the best available technology and a commitment to net zero carbon emissions over the lifetime of the mine."