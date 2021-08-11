Danish homeware chain Jysk ‘aiming for up to 20 Northern Ireland shops’

Jysk already has 3,000 outlets

Expansion: Roni Tuominen, JYSK Ireland’s Head of Retail outside the chain’s first store in the Republic in Co Kildare in 2019

A Danish homeware retailer has said it would like to open up to 20 stores in Northern Ireland as it embarks on a wave of openings in the Republic.

Jysk, which has 3,000 stores around the world, said it’s actively discussing opening here.

It already has nine stores in the Republic and is now opening six more, including one in Dundalk, close to the border.

Roni Tuominen, Jysk country manager for Ireland and the UK, told the Belfast Telegraph he believed the company would be a “good fit” for the market here.

“I think with the size of the market, we could easily have three or four stores in Belfast, and then you have the rest of the country.

"In total, we are talking something between 10 to 20 stores in Northern Ireland. I’d really like to hope for that within the next five years.

"Bear in mind we opened our first store in the Republic in 2019 so we are still young in terms of operating there.

"So once we get a little bit more established here I think it really is time to look at the NI business case and hopefully that would be in the next five years.

"We have been looking at Northern Ireland and we’re still actively discussing it but I think it is something that we will maybe push forward in upcoming years rather than in the next year.”

He said its shops, which typically employ between 10 and 20 people, are usually located in retail parks, with very few in high streets or shopping centres.

But he said getting to grips with the planning system in the Republic had been challenging.

“There’s a few issues and challenges we have faced. One of them is that when we entered the market we really didn’t understand all the processes of getting stores open.

"We have stores all over Europe, and a lot of experience of dealing with local authorities and landlords but we didn’t expect certain processes to be so time consuming.

"That slightly surprised us, then the pandemic caused us another wave of delays in our store projects.

"Now we are back on track and have a good portfolio building up of new sites and stores.

"The next 16 to 18 months looks pretty promising.”

He said its stock could be compared to Ikea though its typical units were significantly smaller than Ikea’s warehouse-type buildings.

“We believe in numbers – we have 3,000 stores whereas I think Ikea has around 300 globally.

"But when it comes to what we sell, there are much more overlapping areas.

“We sell something for every room in your house. Our main area and our DNA is sleeping, so it all started with things like mattresses, duvets and pillows.

"We also sell furniture, garden furniture, and more recently, homeware and home textiles.”

He said he was confident there would be openings in NI.

“I can tell you it absolutely is going to happen at some point. If it’s up to me, we will for sure open stores in NI,” he said.

He said the 42-year-old business is classed as a discount retailer, with price cuts a frequent feature.

And the company founder Lars Larsen, who died in 2019, had been one of the first retail bosses in Copenhagen to feature in his own TV advertisements to promote its bargains, Mr Tuominen said.

Mr Tuominen has said the company’s ambitions in the Republic could extend to 50 stores. It’s to open another 10 there next year.

Homeware has been a growing market in retail this year, with people prepared to invest more in their home after spending long periods confined there during lockdowns.

Athleisure has been another growth area, and this week Irish brand FitPink announced it’s opening its first ever bricks and mortar store in Belfast’s Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

It will join another Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee, in its first NI opening at the centre.