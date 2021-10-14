Danske Bank assures customers IT issues resolved

Danske Bank has resolved “IT issues” which inconvenienced customers who were attempting to access ATMs and online banking.

The problems first emerged on Wednesday afternoon when the bank said it was experiencing IT issues that affected some digital services, like the app, eBanking and cash machines.

The bank apologised to customers in a Twitter post and notified them that it was investigating.

It then confirmed that digital channels were coming back online and customers were actively using them again.

The issue did however cause some frustration for the bank’s customers, some of whom took to Twitter to seek updates.

Even after the bank said it was resolved one or two customers continued to raise concerns.

One woman said: “It’s still not working”.

When asked if she was having difficulty logging in, she added: “No I can log in alright but transfers still haven't come through...it's been about 8 hours since I made the transfer...thanks for replying!!!!!!!"