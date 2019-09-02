Danske Bank customers hit with payments problem

Danske Bank said it is investigating the problem

Danske Bank is investigating after scores of customers reported having issues with payments.

The problem came to light on Monday morning. Customers across Northern Ireland have reported regular direct debit payments not coming out of their accounts.

A Danske Bank spokesperson said the issue has since been resolved.

"All payments should now be processed to accounts affected by this morning’s issue," they said.

"We’re really sorry for the worry and the inconvenience this has caused our customers. Please be assured, no customers will incur a fee as a result of this issue."