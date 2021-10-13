Danske Bank digital services impacted by ‘IT issues’

Danske Bank has confirmed customers may experience issues accessing some of their online banking services on Wednesday afternoon.

The company took to social media to confirm they are experiencing what they described as “IT issues” which are affecting a number of digital services.

They said the issue is also impacting eBanking and the use of ATMs.

They apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

"We're currently experiencing IT issues that are affecting some of our digital services, like our app, eBanking and ATMs,” they wrote.

“We're looking into the problem and we apologise for any inconvenience in the meantime.”

The issue has led to some frustration for the bank’s customers online, some of whom took to Twitter to seek updates.

One woman said: “This needs sorted! Already rang 3 hours ago, have direct debits coming out and can’t access my money as I can’t do transfers.”

Lizzy Corsby wrote: “Any updates please? Meant to be collecting my new car in 30 mins and can't access my own money.”

Danske Bank responded saying they are working on the issue “urgently” but in a response to another customer, confirmed they currently have no expected time when the issue will be resolved.

Danske Bank has been contacted for a response.