Danske Bank launches new Energy Saving Trust tool for householders

Danske Bank and the Energy Saving Trust have launched a new tool to help people save money by making their homes more energy efficient.

The free online home energy check works by asking a series of questions about the respondent’s home and then produces a personalised report and action plan to improve energy efficiency.

The report includes estimates of a home’s energy performance certificate (EPC) rating, its energy costs, and its CO2 emissions, and estimates how much certain changes, such as installing solar panels, low energy lightbulbs or enhanced insulation, would cost, and how much these changes could potentially save consumers on their bills.

The partnership between the bank and Energy Saving Trust — an independent organisation working to address the climate emergency — was formed to help lower CO2 emissions in the residential sector, which accounted for 21% of all CO2 emissions in the UK in 2020.

It was also formed to support households as 2022 energy bills could be set to rise by £250 for a typical three-bedroom, gas-heated home, according to recent research by Energy Saving Trust.

Chris Martin, head of sustainability at Danske Bank, said: “The cost and energy saving estimates and insights within the tool empower homeowners to make decisions on how they can improve their property to reduce their energy bills and improve their home energy rating.

“ With energy costs continuing to increase, this is more important than ever. And if we all took even one small step to make our homes more energy efficient, it could significantly reduce the UK’s CO2 emissions.”

Danske Bank says it believes businesses have an important part to play in addressing the climate crisis. As well as committing to reduce its own carbon impact, it has launched a programme with Business in the Community to help businesses become carbon literate.

After launching last year, Danske’s Carbon Neutral Mortgage, which is certified by the Carbon Trust, now accounts for 25% of new mortgage business in Northern Ireland and the product has now been launched in parts of England.

The launch of the home energy checker comes as Danske Bank and the Financial Services Union reached agreement on an enhanced pay deal for its bank staff for 2022.

The parties collectively agreed a 2.5% pay increase for this year, following a deal made in 2020 which also included no compulsory redundancies and a three-year pay deal. As part of that deal a 2.5% pay increase was agreed for 2022.

However, with increases in the cost of living, negotiations restarted late last year on a possible enhancement of that deal.