Danske Bank posts pre-tax profits of £80m in first nine months of 2022

Danske Bank has posted strong pre-tax profits of almost £80m for the first nine months of the year.

The bank says deposits remain at record high levels – something which increased during lockdown as many people saved – but it is now seeing numbers flatten.

The value of deposits rose once again, based on the same period a year earlier – reaching just shy of £10.7bn.

Danske Bank’s chief executive Vicky Davies says it is “very conscious of the impact rising inflation and interest rates is having on our customers” and is bringing in a range of initiatives to help mitigate the wider economic challenges.

“I am pleased to announce a strong set of financial results for the first nine months of 2022, with a profit before tax of £79.6m,” Ms Davies said.

“In response to inflationary pressures, the Bank of England raised interest rates during quarter three from 1.25% to 2.25% – their highest level for 14 years. The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates further in quarter four.

“Deposits remain at record high levels, but we are seeing them starting to flatten. Households' purchasing power is being squeezed by high inflation and we expect that some of our customers will use the deposits they built up during the pandemic to help with the increased cost of living over the winter months.

“We are very conscious of the impact rising inflation and interest rates is having on our customers.

“Year-to-date we have proactively outreached to over 10,000 customers offering guidance and support directly relating to their financial circumstances.”

Some of the bank’s initiatives include a ‘Money Worries’ online hub offering advice and assistance to those worried about the financial impacts of the increased cost of living.

“The hub includes a customer call back service for those who want to talk through any concerns they have with one of our advisors,” Ms Davies said.

“In addition, we have lowered unpaid item fees for personal and business customers from £7.50 to £1.50 and have been raising our rates of interest paid on savings.”

The bank says its digital arm is also continuing to grow with an increasing number of its customers logging on to its app and websites.

“Digital banking trends are accelerating, with more than 6.5m log-ons to our digital channels each month,” Ms Davies said.

“In quarter three, we added new functionality to our app allowing customers to set up their own standing orders and the ability to make international transfers.

“We have also introduced a digital self-service overdraft application for business customers, giving them the ability to apply online for an overdraft or overdraft increase.

“Given the increased cost of living, many customers are focused on tracking their expenditure and we are seeing the ‘spending overview’ facility on our app being accessed more than ever.

“This tool allows customers to see their transactions grouped into categories like housing and transport, giving an overview of their spend and income across recent days, months or the past year.

Ms Davies said as the “economic outlook for the UK remains uncertain, and during these challenging times” the bank’s priority “will be to focus on ensuring we are there for customers when they need us”.