Danske Bank pre-tax profits hit £48.9m in early 2023

Pre-tax profits at Danske Bank in Northern Ireland almost tripled in the first few months of the year to hit £48.9m.

And income at the lender jumped by 56% in the first quarter of the year to reach £83.7m, up from £53.5m in the same period in 2022.

Pre-tax profits had climbed from £16.6m in the same period, the Danish-owned bank said.

Deposits were up from £10.4bn to £10.5bn, while loans had grown from £5.5bn to £5.8bn.

The bank, which is led by chief executive Vicky Davies, said its strong income performance was driven by “increased transactional activity, balance sheet growth and higher UK interest rates”.

Ms Davies said: “I am pleased to announce a strong set of results for the first three months of 2023. A robust financial performance means we are well positioned to continue to support customers when they need us.”

But she warned that as the economy had tightened, the mortgage market had also slowed down, prompting the bank to introduce a new 40-year mortgage.

However, she said it had been a strong start to the year in corporate and business banking, with notable funding support given to NI firms SHS Group, Savage & Whitten, Martin Property Group and Arbour Housing.

She added: “We have a long track record as the leading bank funder of housing associations in Northern Ireland, and in January this year we were pleased to fund Arbour Housing’s ambition to create 270 new social and affordable homes.

"Arbour Housing’s planned build activity over the next four years, supported by Danske Bank, should help to create up to 190 construction jobs.”

The lender has 28 branches around Northern Ireland, following closures in Lurgan, Cookstown, Kilkeel and Fivemiletown in September last year.

She said the bank’s new 40 year mortgage could help first-time buyers and give them flexibility to manage and reduce their mortgage term.

And she said Danske had also introduced home energy efficiency loans, while it was also helping customers with worries about the cost of living through an online hub.

And the bank had also begun supporting a new Good Food Fund from Business in the Community to provide free breakfasts to children at primary schools.

Ms Davies added: “Looking to the year ahead, we will keep focused on helping customers, colleagues and society thrive - while continuing to play an integral role in supporting the local economy.”