Danske Bank pre-tax profits more than double in first half of 2023 to hit £109.8m

Pre-tax profits at Danske Bank UK have more than doubled to hit £109.8m in the first half of the year, up from £43.8m in the same period of 2022, it announced today.

Total income at the Danish-owned lender was up from £118.9m to £171.5m.

Loans were up slightly from £5.6bn to £5.8bn, and deposits rose from £10.5bn to £10.6bn.

Chief executive Vicky Davies described the bank's first-half results as “a robust financial performance” which meant it was well-positioned to support customers.

"The first half of the year saw us support the business community in Northern Ireland with over £288m in business lending approvals,” she said.

And the bank’s mortgage lending was holding up despite the pressures of high interest rates, Ms Davies said. The Bank of England base rate is now 5% following 13 consecutive increases.

The majority of borrowers were continuing to opt for fixed-rate mortgages, though they were now choosing to lock in for a shorter term.

Ms Davies said: “While there has been a slowing down in new mortgage business volumes compared to previous years, mortgage approvals in quarter two have more than doubled compared to quarter one.

“This indicates that despite rising interest rates, a healthy level of demand is likely to continue across the year."

But she said the bank was ready to support customers who were concerned about repaying their home loans, taking measures beyond those in the mortgage charter agreed between the government and lenders.

"We will take an empathetic and supportive approach, with a range of tailored forbearance options in place to meet their individual circumstances.

"These include for example, a period of reduced payments, extending mortgage terms or a temporary switch to interest-only. Across our local mortgages and financial difficulties teams we have highly skilled and trained people who are empowered to help.”

However, mortgage arrears levels were “extremely low” in keeping with the pre-pandemic era. “This tells us that the vast majority of our customers are managing to keep up with their payments.

"However, we are being proactive, and reaching out to customers on variable rates, tracker products, interest only and those we have identified as being most likely to potentially struggle with higher payments.”

Across the first six months, the majority of new mortgage customers were choosing a fixed-rate home loan. Just over half (53%) had gone for a two-year term.

“This is a notable turnaround from last year, when 67% of new fixed rate mortgage customers opted for a five-year term," she said.