Danske Bank pre-tax profits up by 15% to £43.8m

Danske Bank has reported pre-tax profits of £43.8m for the first half of 2022, up 15% from £38.1m a year earlier.

Total income at the lender was also up 22.8% from £96.8m to £118.9m.

Chief executive Vicky Davies said it had been a “solid financial performance”.

But she said that inflation, which has reached 9.4%, had created an “uncertain” environment, with interest rates expected to go up again from 1.25%.

“Whilst we have seen continued economic recovery from the pandemic, the outlook for the UK remains uncertain, with higher inflation driving cost-of-living concerns.

“We are proactively contacting customers [regarding areas] where we feel they may need assistance and we are encouraging any customers worried about how the cost of living may impact their finances to seek advice and to speak to us.”

Ms Davies said mortgage lending had remained strong.

“Despite the economic challenges, transaction levels in the housing market remain at healthy levels and the first six months of 2022 saw new mortgage-lending approvals at Danske Bank in Northern Ireland up 38% year-on-year.”

And 91% of customers had opted for a fixed-rate mortgage, with about 60% of those choosing to fix their rate for five years.

During the year, the bank had also lent £454m to businesses.

Ms Davies added: “In May, we also became the first bank in the UK to create a digital solution that lets our business customers view all of their accounts and payments across multiple banks in one place.”

She added: “Looking ahead, as Northern Ireland’s biggest bank, we will continue to play a key role in supporting the wider economy and we remain resolute in our commitment to support customers through what will be increasingly challenging months ahead.”