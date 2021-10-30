Danske Bank profits climb to almost £50m

Danske Bank has posted pre-tax profits of almost £50m for the first nine months of this year.

It said profits were up by £10.5m on the same period 12 months earlier, when the Covi-19 pandemic was sweeping across the globe.

Loan impairment provisions — the money set aside to deal with losses — continued to reduce.

However, income was down 4% from £153.3m to £147.3m.

Most personal and business customers were paying off debt and holding savings, with deposit balances up 17% from £9bn to £10.6bn.

However, lending to larger businesses was more subdued.

Danske Bank said that the results reflected an “improving economic outlook” for Northern Ireland.

“I am delighted to share a set of results that reflects an improving economic outlook for Danske Bank and the Northern Ireland economy,” chief executive Vicky Davies added.

“This year, we became one of the first banks in the UK to reintroduce 95% loan-to-value mortgages.

“We followed this up by launching the UK’s first carbon-neutral mortgage.

“In addition, we reduced our rates across our mortgage ranges for purchasers, switchers and existing customers, helping more people get on the property ladder.

“I am pleased to share that we have now also increased our maximum mortgage term from 30 to 35 years to help more customers, particularly first-time buyers as they seek to secure their first home.

“Small business lending, excluding government-backed support loans in 2020, is up 4% year-on-year and is approaching pre-pandemic levels.

“Lending to larger businesses is more subdued due to many organisations carrying excess liquidity and some delaying growth plans into 2022.”

The chief executive added that more customers were embracing digital methods of banking.

“Digital banking trends continue to accelerate. In Northern Ireland, log-ons to Danske Bank’s digital channels have increased 10% year-on-year and we are now seeing around six million log-ons per month,” she explained.

Ms Davies said that making payments through wearable technology had risen by just over 50% year-on-year.

That led the bank to set up a new technology and digital development unit.

It includes digital channels, robotics, automation, data analytics and IT infrastructure and security teams.

While the contactless card payment limit across the UK had been raised to £100, personal banking customers were able to set their own limits for using their card in a contactless transaction.

The bank has around 32 branches in Northern Ireland, after four premises were shut in October.

Meanwhile, Ulster Bank parent company NatWest has tripled its profits to £1.1bn.