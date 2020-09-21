Danske Bank recognised for encouraging diversity

Accolade: From left, Christine White, head of business at Diversity Mark NI, presents Danske Bank chief executive Kevin Kingston and Caroline van der Feltz, HR director, with a Silver Diversity Award

Danske Bank has become the first bank in Northern Ireland to be awarded the Silver Diversity Mark by Diversity Mark NI.

Silver is currently the highest level available and only one other company to date, Allstate NI, has received the award.

The award recognises the bank's commitment to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive culture for all its staff.

Diversity Mark applications are assessed by independent experts, who found that the bank had demonstrated significant improvements in female representation at board level and in senior roles. There was also a strong commitment to wider diversity through clear targets and new initiatives around sexual orientation and disability.

Danske Bank has three employee networks - a Gender Diversity, a Rainbow Network and a disability network, Enable.

Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank said: "At Danske Bank people are at the heart of everything we do and we want to ensure that every colleague and customer feels supported, accepted and included.

"As part of our Danske Belong strategy we have very strong employee networks which are driven by passionate volunteers with the focus and ambition to make Danske Bank a place of work where people feel they can be their true selves."