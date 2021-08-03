Danske launches 2021 apprenticeship scheme
Danske Bank is recruiting for its 2021 Danske Futures apprenticeship programme.
The programme, which first launched in 2018, is a fully funded, three-year higher-level apprenticeship for students who have completed their A-Levels.
Run in partnership with Ulster University, it offers school leavers a chance to take up a permanent role with the bank in Londonderry or Belfast, while studying for a degree.
Course students will receive BSc Hons degree in leading on customer operations while working in Danske’s customer protection centre team.
Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank, said: “The scheme represents a great opportunity for ambitious school leavers to kickstart a career.”
Ruth Mercer, programme director at UU, said: “This degree combined with real world experience, provides graduates with a valuable advantage in today’s customer operations environment.”
The deadline for applications is August 15.