Danske launches 2021 apprenticeship scheme

Recruits: From left to right, Hannah Lyons, Abi Weir, Peter McMaw, Anna Cartwright and Alisha Tandon; (back row) Ross Black, Eadaoin Donaghy, James Brannigan, Roisin Conlon and Megan McCoosh

Danske Bank is recruiting for its 2021 Danske Futures apprenticeship programme.

The programme, which first launched in 2018, is a fully funded, three-year higher-level apprenticeship for students who have completed their A-Levels.

Run in partnership with Ulster University, it offers school leavers a chance to take up a permanent role with the bank in Londonderry or Belfast, while studying for a degree.

Course students will receive BSc Hons degree in leading on customer operations while working in Danske’s customer protection centre team.

Caroline van der Feltz, HR director at Danske Bank, said: “The scheme represents a great opportunity for ambitious school leavers to kickstart a career.”

Ruth Mercer, programme director at UU, said: “This degree combined with real world experience, provides graduates with a valuable advantage in today’s customer operations environment.”

The deadline for applications is August 15.