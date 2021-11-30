Deal for Belfast medical imaging firm will help aneurysm patients

Axial3D’s partnership with Biomodex will speed up production

Models: Boris Johnson visited Axial3D in Belfast in March, where he was shown some of its work by Sophie McIlveen

A medical imaging technology company in Northern Ireland has announced a partnership with a US-French business which will speed up the production of 3D-printed brain aneurysm models.

The input of Axial3D in Belfast will enable Biomodex to produce the models more quickly by cutting on the time it takes to transform 2D medical images to 3D visuals.

Use of the Biomodex EVIAS will enable neuroradiologists to simulate treatments for unruptured aneurysms and help them make the best decisions for patients.

Biomedex uses standard medical imaging to 3D-print precise models of an unruptured aneurysm. The models are then created using advance materials made to look like the real thing.

Axial3D’s platform, which is enabled by artificial intelligence, can transfer the two-dimensional medical images to 3D visuals in minutes. 3D print models of the brain arteries can then be produced and distributed around the world within days.

Roger Johnston, chief executive at Axial3D, said: “We are incredibly excited to be announcing this partnership with Biomodex.

“Their market offerings are truly ground-breaking for the physicians and patients who benefit from them, and for Axial3D to be further able to fuel their global scaling and in parallel, transform the speed of delivery, providing a higher standard of care to aneurysm patients globally, is inspiring.”

Ziad Rouag, president and chief executive of Biomodex, said Axial3D was helping it scale production and get its models to doctors around the world more quickly.

The deal was announced following the Northern Ireland Office’s (NIO) Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase, which took place at the QEII.

Companies from across Northern Ireland showcased their products to potential investors, partners and clients from the UK and around the world. It was part of the Northern Ireland Office’s Centenary programme to mark 100 years since the foundation of Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said: “Not only is this deal a fantastic boost for an innovative, Belfast-based business, but it also means that more physicians will be able to train and more patients will be able to benefit from this potentially life-saving technology.

“This shows the NIO’s Centenary programme building back better in action, and I know we will continue to see the benefits of the programme far into 2022 and beyond.

“I am proud that the opportunity we offered businesses at the NIO’s Northern Ireland Business and Innovation Showcase led to this fantastic new deal.”