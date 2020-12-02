Debenhams collapse sparks online shopping frenzy

Northern Ireland online shoppers have played their part in overwhelming the Debenhams website on Wednesday morning, just hours after news the department store chain had collapsed.

The stricken firm, which has five stores across NI, announced on Tuesday that it would be ceasing to trade, with the expected loss of 12,000 staff UK-wide, including over 700 across the region.

Debenhams launched a stock clearance sale at 7am, prompting thousands of bargain hunters to form long, virtual queues.

There have been reports that the site has crashed several times.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We have had unprecedented levels of online visits to the site."

In an attempt to keep pace with the additional demand, Debenhams implemented a queuing system which promised customers: "We will get you onto the site as soon as possible."

Social media users in Northern Ireland reported that they were placed in virtual queues which had as many as 900,000 other customers.

Prior to the company's collapse on Tuesday, it had been running a fortnight long Black Friday sales event, with discounts of up to 70% available from today onwards.

The sale is also available to in-store customers in GB - but not in locally in its stores in Belfast, Londonderry, Ballymena, Craigavon and Newry because of the ongoing circuit breaker. Some people took to Twitter complaining about "vultures" picking at "the corpse of Debenhams". Others complained about the constant crashing of the website.