Decision to exclude 16 and 17-year-olds from £145m retail voucher scheme challenged by MLAs 

A decision to exclude 16 and 17-year-olds from the £145m retail voucher scheme has been challenged by MLAs.

The scheme, which will provide a £100 pre-paid card to around 1.5m over-18s in Northern Ireland for spending in bricks and mortar businesses, will be launched on a date to be confirmed after September 12.

Officials from the Department for the Economy gave evidence to its scrutiny committee of MLAs.

Tommy O’Reilly, of the economic strategy group, said opening up the scheme to a younger age group would have added to its administrative difficulties.

“We fully appreciate there’s an argument in favour of it but ultimately the department has to make a decision about what the overall policy is trying to achieve,” he said.

“Those aged 16 and 17 are not considered adults in Northern Ireland. And if you go below 18 to 16 and 17, why not go to 14 or 15?

“What we’re trying to say is that we’re trying to draw boundary somewhere in order to deliver the economic benefits the department has been asked to deliver.”

Mr O’Reilly told MLAs that multiple members of the same family all with pre-paid cards could combine them for large purchases.

Members including Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald and SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin said they disagreed with the policy of excluding those aged 16 and 17, who had National Insurance numbers and many of whom did had jobs.

Ms McLaughlin said: “The objective is to get footfall increased back into our town centres and cities, and our young people are certainly key to that, and it’s about driving their behavioural changes as well.

“I would like to see on what basis they were excluded on as I can’t find any reason why 16-plus would not be included.”

The committee is to write to the department to ask for the reasoning behind excluding the younger cohort.

DUP MLA Peter Weir said the committee should stop short of calling for the scheme to be tweaked, while Ulster Unionist Mike Nesbitt suggested a separate scheme could be set up for the younger teens after Christmas.

Mr Weir said “If we express the view that there should be some kind of variation in this scheme then it won’t hit the ground running when it’s supposed to.”

Mr O’Reilly said an online portal for applications to the scheme is being stress-tested to deal with applications from 50,000 people an hour.

Once the cards are distributed, they must be used by November 30 as the department does not want to displace spending that would happen in the run-up to Christmas.

However, MLAs said they were concerned that spending would be targeted at the Black Friday sales on November 26, when big stores offer discounts in the run-up to Christmas.

But Mr O’Reilly said experience of other schemes suggested most spending took place in the early weeks.

He said: “Some aspects may attract comment but this scheme has a finite budget and must be delivered in a way that is cost effective, administratively efficient and must be achieved within timescales.”

Mr O’Reilly said the minister and department had deliberately altered communication of the scheme towards a “spend local” concept instead of a high street emphasis which implied spending in cities and towns.

“While giving people as much freedom as possible (about where they spend the card), we want to see the benefits spread across Northern Ireland and not just focused on cities.

“It can be spent in a range of sectors, not just retail outlets… it’s about encouraging people to support local small businesses and independent businesses, helping them recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

He said that as well as in shops, it could be spent in “beauticians, hairdressers, dressmakers, any service provider which has bricks and mortar premises”.

Mr O’Reilly said the portal was being tested to ensure it’s “robust, and can handle the expected rush to get the card”.

“We expect significant numbers to make an application in the first two weeks,” he said.

A verification process was part of the online application, he added, which would use data sets including entries on the electoral register and Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency (DVLA) records.

“We are working on it so that it will be able to do 600,000 applications in 12 hours, or about 50,000 an hour - that is what we’re stress-testing.

“So if you have 100,000 go on at once, they won’t all be able to use it.”

He added: “This is roughly a five-minute application process. You put in your email address, a limited amount of data, once that’s in, that’s it. You’re not having to upload photos or utility bills.”

But he warned: “We have had challenges in putting in place a digital proxy - or telephone support service and we are undergoing a procurement exercise to find a partner to deliver this solution.”

Mr O’Reilly said the pre-paid card provider had “swung into action very quickly and helped us make good progress”.

The provider was “soon to start manufacture” of the cards, then data would be transferred onto them, he added.

The Department for the Economy said the exact timing of the opening was unconfirmed.

A spokesman said legislation is to be enacted which will allow the scheme to start on a date after September 12.

He added: “The department is currently finalising the scheme and the Minister will announce further details - including a date for the opening of registrations – in the near future.”