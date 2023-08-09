Decision to renew NI council’s £30k mobile shopping app delayed

Mid and East Antrim councillors have deferred a decision on renewing a contract for a mobile shopping app.

A ‘ShopMEA’ discount app, funded by the Department for Communities Town Centre Recovery Fund at a cost of £29,500, was established in a bid to encourage visitors and shoppers to support town centre retailers in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena.

386 businesses are registered. The contract with independent provider ‘Bubltown’ is due to end in October.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Environment and Economy Committee on Monday evening, Carrickfergus Castle Ulster Unionist Councillor Robin Stewart said the app had gained 193 followers in two years yet a new community greengrocers in Carrick had 2,900 in just two weeks.

“Quite a few businesses mentioned have folded,” he commented. “I spoke to 11 business owners in Carrick. None has had any business or response in the two-year period. It has not helped anyone I have spoken with.”

Ballymena Sinn Fein councillor Breanainn Lyness said he believed the £9,500 cost to renew the contract “does not seem to be worth it”.

Knockagh Alliance councillor Aaron Skinner remarked: “There is rising concern about how the success is measured of digital products.”

Carrickfergus Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said he had tried to get traders onto it and he had contacted the council without success.

Councillor Stewart added: “I think we should pull the plug on it now.”

Councillor Lyness said: “We are walking a dead march on this, just pull the plug.”

Bannside TUV councillor Timothy Gaston suggested: “I think there is merit in having another report. I think it is unfair to just pull the plug now.” Cllr Stewart said that he would be happy to defer.

Braid DUP councillor William McCaughey stated: “This was a new concept. I think it would be worthwhile for officers to take it away and defer this for a month or six weeks.”

Councillor Lyness added: “I think we have to be more decisive as a council. The app is a good idea but it does not work. Let’s put the money into something more worthwhile.”

Coast Road Ulster Unionist Ald Maureen Morrow maintained that it has “potential”. “It has been left on the long finger. Larne, Carrick and Ballymena all need a boost. We need to get the shop app out to the wider community not just Mid and East Antrim.”

It was agreed by the committee – with the exceptions of Coast Road Sinn Fein councillor James McKeown and Cllr Lyness – to defer a decision.