Decline in retail footfall in NI shops less severe in September

Shoppers on the streets of Belfast as retailers continue to face tough challenges

Footfall in Northern Ireland's shops picked up during September, with a less severe year-on-year decline compared to August, according to a report.

Retail industry monitor Springboard said there was a fall in footfall of 23.2% in Northern Ireland, compared to 23.6% in August.

High streets performed less well, with footfall down by 27.4% compared to 16.2% in shopping centres.

And there were fewer people around on the high street in the evening in particular, with visits post-8pm down by 40.2%, and down 31% between 5pm and 8pm. The report covers the five weeks between August 30 and October 3 - which includes the first four days of the 11pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland.

Springboard said hospitality operators could consider introducing earlier sittings to avoid missing out on custom. "For many hospitality operators who are missing their second sitting and therefore losing a significant proportion of turnover, a way forward could be to bring forward dining times and encourage customers to eat earlier."

Meanwhile, a report by wealth and property law firm Boodle Hatfield has suggested that the coronavirus crisis has accelerated the shift away from retail premises towards e-commerce.

Around 300,000 sq metres of retail space was lost in England and Wales in the past year, the equivalent of 42 football pitches.

Manchester lost the largest amount of retail space, followed by Kingston upon Hull, Coventry, Sheffield and Peterborough, said the report.

Boodle Hatfield said the current moratorium on evictions could be disguising the true impact of the pandemic on the retail sector and once this is lifted even more retail space is likely to be taken permanently out of use.

Simon Williams, of Boodle Hatfield, said: "The retail landscape is continuing to contract with more and more space being taken out of use. The more severe the lockdown rules the faster this decline.

"Should the moratorium on evictions be lifted at the start of 2021, many retailers will be in an extremely vulnerable position, particularly if coronavirus restrictions keep Christmas shoppers away.

"City centres have struggled to recover as people choose to shop locally or online. Should this trend continue, we could see vast swathes of prime retail space taken out of use."