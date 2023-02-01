Defence contract means up to £800m in revenue for Harland & Wolff, company says

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (left) during a visit to Harland & Wolff shipyard factory in Belfast with CEO John Wood (right), when the company's successful bid as part of Team Resolute for a £1.6bn MoD contract was confirmed. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023. PA Photo — © PA

Harland & Wolff plc has said it’s expecting to generate revenues of £700m to £800m from its share of a £1.6bn Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract.

And it said that modernisation of the shipyard to equip it to carry out the work would position it well for winning future contracts, including in wind projects.

Pre-planning applications have been made for additions to its historic site, with demolition to start “shortly”.

H&W is part of a consortium with Spanish company Navantia and designer BMT which won the deal to build three 780ft fleet solid support (FSS) ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. The contract will bring 900 new jobs to Belfast.

In a stock market announcement today, H&W said it had finalised its subcontract for the build with Navantia, with up to £800m revenues at stake when the final ship is delivered in 2031 at the end of the seven-year contract.

They called the deal a “significant win” which would propel the company to the next stage of its development.

The company said its Belfast shipyard would look after final assembly and sea trials of the three vessels, marking a return to shipbuilding in Belfast after over 20 years.

But it said its shipyard in Appledore, Devon, had the required experience to fabricate bow sections for the three vessels before they are then transported to Belfast. Work is also to be carried out by Navantia in Cadiz.

There will also be a procurement process for equipment to be installed on each vessel in Belfast.

Full-scale fabrication is to start in 2025 although pre-fab works are due to generate £25m in revenues in 2023 and 2024.

It also gave more details of a £77m capital investment programme from H&W’s own funds. In Belfast, the fabrication halls are to be extended in size, with investments in robotic and autonomous equipment.

Bigger paint buildings are also to be added so that larger and more efficient block painting can be carried out.

H&W said that the investments “will ensure that the company has one of the most technologically advanced marine fabrication facilities in the UK with the latest state-of-the-art machinery and production flows”.

In Appledore, there will be upgrades to the shipyard roof along with investments in additional automated machinery including the relocation of the existing micro panel line from Belfast.

H&W said the contract “will be a significant and historic step change to Harland and Wolff's capabilities and will make the company an important participant in the international shipbuilding industry”.

It would also position it well for snapping up floating wind projects in the future.

“Specifically, with modern shipyards and a proven track record post-FSS, the company will be able to capitalise on further multi-billion-pound fabrication and heavy engineering opportunities within the defence, renewables and commercial maritime markets globally.

“Following the planned investments and upgrades to its sites, the company hopes to capitalise on the significant number of floating wind projects for which fabrication is expected to commence between 2024 and 2030, which would diversify and complement the company's revenues from FSS.”

There would also be the “invaluable transfer of technology” over the course of the contract due to the partnership with Navantia, the company added.

It said that there would be 900 people employed in Belfast at the peak of the contract, and 300 in Appledore. There will also be over 100 graduate and apprentice roles in Belfast and Appledore.

John Wood, group chief executive of H&W, said: “I am delighted that we have formally signed the subcontract with Navantia, a very significant project that will provide a substantial baseload revenue for the business for the next seven years.

“The addition of this programme moves us materially closer to our target of £1bn of contracted backlog of work by the end of 2023, enabling us to take long-term decisions and continue to invest in our facilities to ensure that we are at the forefront of the development of state-of-the-art marine fabrication facilities in the UK.

“We can now commence work on the programme with the key focus on completing the recapitalisation plan over the next two years in preparedness for the start of production in 2025.

“As the final strategic piece in the carrier strike force, I look forward to working closely with our partners in Team Resolute over the coming years to deliver these state-of-the-art vessels to the crews of the Royal Navy on time and on budget.”