DeFi: Belfast’s first crypto conference

More than 200 international delegates are expected to attend Ireland’s first conference dedicated to cryptocurrencies, the metaverse and NFTs in Belfast next month.

DeFi Conf 2022 will take place in Titanic Hotel on October 6, and is expected to draw wealth managers, financial advisors, private investors and technology entrepreneurs from across Europe.

The term DeFi refers to digital platforms and applications that allow peer-to-peer transactions through software without reliance on an intermediary, like a bank.

The one-day conference will include talks, panels and workshops on web3, NFTs, Game-Fi (game finance), Movie-Fi (movie finance), and the creator economy.

Kevin Traynor, organiser of DeFi Conf 2022, said: “This conference will put Ireland and indeed Belfast on the global financial map. Although the subject matter can be viewed as relatively niche, this is a fast growing and rapidly evolving space.”

Tickets are limited and can be purchased from www.deficonf.xyz