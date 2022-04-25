Delivery service says it’s doubled its partners since pandemic

Deliveroo has added 89% more restaurants with orders increasing

Deliveroo has almost doubled its restaurant partners in Belfast since the start of the pandemic to meet growing demand, it says.

The number of restaurants and food establishments partnering with the delivery app has grown by 89% since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak here.

Meanwhile, its orders are over five times higher than at the start of the pandemic due to the addition of new restaurants.

Among those venues are Bao Bun, Yo Burger, Wing It, Banger and Kamakura.

The delivery service also works alongside retailers including Centra, Co-Op and Spar.

The growth has seen the company support around 550 new jobs, it added. And it claimed that growth continues despite the easing of lockdown restrictions and the opening of restaurants.

Deliveroo and other food delivery firms provided a lifeline to the hospitality industry in the city throughout the pandemic by helping restaurants to keep trading and reach new customers during lockdowns.

Deliveroo, which launched in the city in 2016, says it is committed to supporting the growth of small and independent restaurants and it helped many partners implement new delivery services to sustain their business.

Breffney Brass, regional director for Deliveroo Ireland, said: “We’re really proud of our growth in Belfast and we're excited to see what the future holds for us in the city, as we continue to bring great local independent restaurant dishes and groceries direct to consumers' doors.

"Having delivered a vital service during the pandemic, we’re committed to continuing to support our restaurant partners and the local community as we move forward.”

Gareth Bell, general manager of Banger, one of Deliveroo’s restaurant partners in Belfast, said: “Deliveroo has been a key growth driver for our business, complementing our strong sit-in service venue.

"They allow us to take advantage of typically 'slower' days of the week, where we can target ads and promotions to grow our sales. Deliveroo's customer service and Restaurant Support Services are second to none — very easy to use and efficient.”

Jonny Beckett and Callum Robson, owners of Wing It, another restaurant partner in Belfast, said: “Deliveroo has complemented our business incredibly well. Since joining the platform at the end of the pandemic, we have already seen significant growth and an increase in return orders. The support we receive from the team at Deliveroo is great and most of all, they help us to reach new customers and we know that our food will always arrive to the customers just how it left.”

When deciphering the trends of its users in Belfast, Deliveroo said burritos have secured the top spot as the most popular dish in Belfast, closely followed by a cheeseburger, whereas the most in-demand vegan dish is an acai bowl.

It revealed American and Mexican food are the most popular cuisines in Belfast, pizza is also one of the most searched for takeaways on the Deliveroo app.

The company said Belfast households are also experimenting with other cuisines, with Japanese food orders increasing by 65%.

During the pandemic, Deliveroo and NSPCC announced a partnership to help children who may be at risk of abuse or neglect.

It said the idea of a partnership between Deliveroo and NSPCC was developed when, during the pandemic, a rider contacted the NSPCC after becoming worried for a child’s welfare. As a result, action was taken to ensure the child’s safety.

The company was created by Will Shu in London in 2013. It now operates in 11 countries.