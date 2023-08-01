Deloitte announces 450 promotions and two new partners in Belfast

Jason Starbuck and Ciaran Fitzpatrick, new partners at Deloitte, are pictured at The Ewart with Jackie Henry, Belfast office senior partner and Aisléan Nicholson, tax partner at Deloitte in Belfast

Deloitte has appointed Ciaran Fitzpatrick and Jason Starbuck as partners, among a total of 456 promotions announced at its Belfast office.

Also included in the annual round of promotions at the firm, which recently moved into new office space in The Ewart, are two promotions to director, 67 to senior manager and 104 to manager level.

Mr Fitzpatrick becomes a partner in Deloitte’s enterprise & technology performance consulting business, and Mr Starbuck in its audit & assurance practice.

Jackie Henry, UK managing partner, said: “It is always brilliant to see our people celebrating their career milestones with our firm.

“It is an exciting time for us here in Deloitte Northern Ireland as we look forward to moving into our new offices at The Ewart, and we will remain focused on creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone has the opportunity to learn new skills and progress in their careers.”

Mr Fitzpatrick joined Deloitte in 2002 and works with a wide variety of public sector clients across the UK to deliver large scale technology transformation programmes.

He leads the firm’s enterprise and technology performance consulting team in Belfast, made up of 170 people who support clients in Northern Ireland, the UK, Europe and globally.

He said: “I am excited to continue to grow the team in Northern Ireland to create career opportunities for people; including experienced hires, graduates and school leavers.

“Together we will deliver some of our clients’ most transformative technology programmes that make an impact in Northern Ireland and around the world.”

Mr Starbuck joined Deloitte in 2008 and has gained experience over the past 15 years of working with a range of listed, large private, and international companies, with a focus on technology, manufacturing and agri-food.

He said: “Since joining the firm I have witnessed first-hand the challenges that have been overcome and some of the great success stories that our business community in Northern Ireland has achieved.

“My diverse experience of listed, international and private clients enables me to provide assurance and advice, across a diverse range of industries. Deloitte is uniquely positioned to help Northern Irish businesses navigate challenges and to enable them to maximise their future impact.”

Across the UK, Deloitte has this year promoted 101 people to partner including 40 women.