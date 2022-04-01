Demand for Guinness sees Diageo invest £25m in east Belfast packaging site

Drinks giant Diageo has announced it’s pumping £24.5m into the regeneration of its east Belfast packaging facility.

The investment is part of a £40.5m cash injection into its site at Marshalls Road, Castlereagh, and another facility in Runcorn, following a surge of sales in Guinness products.

This growth includes its Guinness Draught, Guinness Zero and Guinness Nitrosurge products.

Work will begin immediately at packaging facilities in east Belfast and include the ramping up of canning production.

The new investment will now see the Belfast site double its current production to 72,000 cans per hour, Diageo said.

Diageo will also convert existing warehouses while a further £16m will be invested at the Runcorn site to significantly upgrade its bottling line and expand warehousing capacity.

Diageo says it is making the investment to meet global demand for Guinness products from domestic and export markets, with the expansion set to support accelerated production and product innovation.

“It will enhance efficiency and competitiveness at both sites. Construction is set to begin immediately with capacity at both facilities expected to come online in 2023,” it said.

Aidan Crowe, operations director for beer at Diageo, said: “This expansion is a significant investment in the development of our packaging facilities.

"The projects in Belfast and Runcorn will support our growth ambitions, helping us to deliver end-to-end product innovation, and reinforce our agility to meet demand and provide excellent service to our customers around the world.”

Deirdre Delaney, operations manager at Diageo’s Belfast packaging site, added: “This is an exciting time for our site in Belfast as we invest in our business to support the growth of our business.

"We contribute considerably to the local economy in Belfast and the £24.5m investment will further support our supply chains and local communities.”

Diageo’s east Belfast packaging facility is a 12-acre site. It has been operating for over 30 years, formerly as Irish Bonding and employs 150 direct staff.

The site produces over 20 brands, including Guinness Draught, Extra Stout and Foreign Extra Stout, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s and Rockshore.

It services key markets in Ireland as well as the USA, Canada, Korea and Continental Europe.

The site operates 24/7 and is supplied with beer from St James Gate brought to the site in bulk tankers, which each hold up to 30,000 litres of beer.

Diageo’s Runcorn plant serves the GB and export markets in can, bottle, and keg formats. There are around 200 employees on the 18-acre site and it operates on a 24/7 basis.