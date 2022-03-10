Demand rising, stock down, Northern Ireland housing market squeeze continues

Demand for housing continues to outstrip supply in Northern Ireland and this is helping to push up prices, according to surveyors.

The supply of available houses appears to be decreasing, surveyors across the region are reporting.

More new buyers entered the market but the number of instructions to sell was down in February, according to the latest RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and Ulster Bank Residential Market Survey.

This shows the availability of housing stock is not keeping up with demand, RICS said.

This lack of supply appears to be impacting sales, reported to be flat during February, according to the survey. This contrasts with January when a rise in newly agreed sales was reported.

It is anticipated strong growth in house prices will continue over the next 12 months.

“We’re seeing the same pattern as we saw in the latter half of 2021 with new buyer enquiries on the rise but the fall in new instruction indicates that the supply is not in line with the demand," said Samuel Dickey, a spokesman for the society's residential property division here.

"In saying that, there is a sense of optimism for the market with the expected rise in new sales over the coming months suggesting that surveyors do expect more stock to come on the market.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, which sponsors the survey, noted other trends in the market, including new buyers are becoming more conscious about energy efficiency, "potentially due to the increase in the cost of living".