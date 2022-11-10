Demand slows down in NI housing market though ‘prices still going up’, according to Ulster Bank survey

Demand from people wanting to move house in Northern Ireland has slowed down for the fourth month in a row though prices are still going up, a survey said today.

Estate agents in Northern Ireland told their professional body, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), that queries from would-be buyers of property had fallen during October.

And the number of newly-agreed sales was also down, RICS said – backing up a separate survey from Ulster University reporting an 18% fall in house sales.

Looking ahead, RICS members were expecting sales to keep falling over the next three months.

But respondents to the survey, carried out with Ulster Bank, said prices were still going up even while demand was falling. However, they were now less optimistic about the outlook for house price growth.

The economic environment for home movers has been tough in recent months, with rates on mortgage products shooting up in response to the mini-budget announced by former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in late September.

The Bank of England last week announced an increase in interest rates from 2.25% to 3%.

Samuel Dickey, RICS Northern Ireland residential property spokesman, said: “In Northern Ireland we’re seeing a continued easing in demand, which is unsurprising given the recent mortgage market turbulence and the time of year.

"Surveyors didn’t see the same levels of interest in October as we have been seeing throughout this year, which is also linked to limited supply.

"This limited supply is expected to be significant factor in the market for the foreseeable. And whilst demand is lower, we continue to see properties selling relatively well, and asking prices often being met.”

Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist, said the survey reflected buyer caution in the face of a sharp rise in mortgage costs.

“As a result, the volume of activity is likely to slip back over the coming months and realistic pricing is now much more important to complete a sale.

"The settling down in financial markets could provide some relief although it may be premature to assume this will be reflected in a reduction in lending rates anytime soon.

"However, the employment picture remains critical to the medium-term outlook and for the time being, that remains solid.

“As far as the lettings market is concerned, the imbalance between demand and supply still appears unusually extended leading to rent expectations in the survey remaining at elevated levels and it is difficult to see this changing anytime soon in the current environment.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said it was continuing to lend despite market volatility.

"With market uncertainty we have seen an increase in customers wanting to fix their rates and along with fixed rates, we have a tracker product that has the flexibility to switch to a fixed rate after 90 days with no early repayment charge.

“As part of our commitment to the local market and to local customers, we are also continuing to support first time buyers through our 95% loan-to-value offering.”

Earlier this week, data from Ulster University was published recording an 18% slump in house sales between July and September compared to the previous three months.

But it found house prices had nonetheless increased by 1.3% with the average home now costing £206,952.

The UU survey reports house prices as recorded by estate agents. But the separate government house price index records house prices based on transactions recorded by HMRC. It put the average house price in Northern Ireland for quarter two at £169,063.