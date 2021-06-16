Derry e-learning company is sold for around £150m

Online learning company Learning Pool, which is based in Londonderry, has been sold in a deal understood to value the business at around £150m.

It’s a major return for exiting investor Carlyle Cardinal Ireland (CCI), with US private equity firm Marlin acquiring CCI’s stake in the business.

It comes five years after CCI’s original £20m investment in the company which continues to be led by CEO Paul McElvaney, who founded the company in 2006 at his kitchen table and initially bootstrapped growth before taking in external investment.

Since then CCI backed an accelerated expansion and a series of acquisitions including OHT2 Labs in Oxford two years ago and US firm Remote Learner last year.

Learning Pool itself provides end-to-end online training for big organisations, creating everything from the software that operates the platforms to the actual content.

Its biggest customers are those with more than 1,000 staff and big customer-facing functions - like the NHS and other governmental organisations.

Speaking in February, Mr McElvaney said the CCI investment had been transformative.

“Having that has been fantastic - we actually did our first acquisition within six months of CCI coming in, a deal we probably should have done 18 months earlier. It changes your appetite but also your management capability.

"The business has grown by a factor of four since 2016 and done four acquisitions, so they are here and helping but as founders we still get to call the shots.”

Commenting on the Marlin deal, he said: “We’re delighted to have found the right partner to help us continue our momentum and grow the Learning Pool brand globally.”

The company reported revenue of £18.1m in the year to April 30, 2020, an increase of around one-third. It also gained around 200 new clients over the period, including Center Parcs and Unicef. It has 800 customers in total, and around 200 staff.

During the year, it made pre-tax profit of £3m, up from £2.8m.

CCI was set up as a joint venture between Carlyle and Cardinal. It’s understood the Learning Pool deal will be one of the final transactions by the joint fund.

Learning Pool and its shareholders were advised by Baird and Beltrae Partners, with A&L Goodbody and Millar McCall Wylie acted as legal counsel, CIL as commercial consultants and accounting and tax advice from with Grant Thornton, KPMG and Deloitte.