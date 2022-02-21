Derry firm Tobermore records 75% surge in pre-tax profits to £18m

The Co Londonderry firm had a 39% increase in turnover from £48.2m to £67m over the year to the end of April, 2021. Stock image

And its staff numbers also went up by 25% from 303 to 380 over the year, according to its latest company accounts

In a strategic report filed with the accounts at Companies House, the family-run business said its success was down to its innovative new products and a focus on delivery, handling of queries and building strong relationships with key customers.

Tobermore manufactures and supplies block paving, permeable paving, paving flags, kerbs, steps, retaining walls and facing brick. The business is led by managing director David Henderson.

The strategic report said that while the Covid-19 pandemic had presented risks, the business had not suffered any harmful effects over the year.

Brexit had also created economic uncertainties but the company said it was focused on taking a pro-active approach by setting up a working group to deal with any problems. However, so far there had not been any risk from Brexit.

And the company said it believed that Covid-19 would not have any impact on the trade in future.

Looking ahead, it said it would seek to develop the company’s activities while managing the effects of the difficult trading period caused by the outbreak.

The business also stated in the accounts that “sustainability is not an after-thought”.

Tobermore Concrete said it had installed 1,250 solar panels and a wind turbine for generating electricity for the production process.

All of its plastic and wood waste was recycled and none of its concrete waste was sent to landfill.

In September 2020, Tobermore announced a £30m investment and the creation of 95 jobs to fulfil ambitious growth plans.

It has completed a new £10m factory which has significantly increased manufacturing capacity.

The company said it had ramped up production in response to a surge in market demand for their hard landscaping products.

It also benefited from a trend for homeowners to spend more on their homes following the effects of Covid-19 lockdowns.

Mr Henderson has received a range of awards for his leadership of the company. Last year, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year in the industry category of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

And in December, he received the title of innovation director of the year at the Institute of Directors Awards.

Speaking at the time, Mr Henderson said he was “hugely honoured”.

"At Tobermore, we take pride in the outstanding performance of our paving and walling products. We continually invest in innovative technologies and people, which has resulted in high performance products and market-leading solutions...

"Even when business is booming, we’re always looking for innovative ways to improve. I have a wonderful team around me.”