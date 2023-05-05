Derry firm’s digital voting technology used in England council elections

Derry firm Modern Democracy supplied digital check-in technology to polling stations serving an electorate of more than two million voters in England on May 4

A cloud-based digital voting platform developed by a Londonderry business has been used across 1,500 locations in 24 council areas during yesterday’s local elections in England.

Modern Democracy supplied the digital check-in technology to polling stations serving an electorate of more than two million voters in England.

The digitised registration solution smooths the voter pathway, speeding up the check-in process by eliminating the need for paper-based check-in and verification.

It also simplifies the work of poll clerks and provides the election management team with a real-time view of election day turnout, as well as instant statistical reports when the polls close.

Siobhan Donaghy, chief executive of Modern Democracy, said: “The voting experience at polling stations has been virtually the same for almost a century, but that’s changing. The era of digital transformation is improving processes in every walk of life and the polling station is no different.

“We all know what it’s like to turn up at the polling station and meet your local poll clerk scanning through a mighty paper register and marking you off with a ruler and pencil.

“Using our solution, poll clerks at the English local government elections were able to simply scan a QR code on the voter’s polling card using a secure iPad, which automatically retrieves their details for verification. The digital register simplifies the process for the voter and the poll clerk.”

The May 4 local elections saw the introduction of Voter ID in England for the first time, to comply with changes made by The Elections Act 2022 which increase the administrative burden for polling stations.

“Our solution makes administering Voter ID so much easier for the poll clerk and eliminates the end of day paperwork, automatically generating all the required statutory reports improving accuracy and replacing hours of laborious manual effort,” said Ms Donaghy.

“It also makes the job of the election team easier, giving them real time visibility of all poll stations, allowing them to monitor live turnout figures and respond quickly to voter and staff needs.”

Modern Democracy was founded in 2014, and lays claim as market leader in the digital transformation at polling stations.

It delivered government pilot schemes on electronic poll stations in 2018, 2019 and 2020, with clients including local authorities across Great Britain.