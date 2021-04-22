Derry retail park Lisnagelvin sold for £9.7m

A property firm based in Manchester has bought a Londonderry retail park for £9.7m - its third big purchase in Northern Ireland.

The 62,000 sq ft Lisnagelvin Retail Park is home to three major retailers - Next, Matalan and TK Maxx.

According to the website of commercial property agents Cushman Wakefield, the property had been on the market for £10.75m.

The acquisition is the second in Londonderry by David Samuel Properties after buying Crescent Link Retail Park in 2019.

The business also snapped up Holywood Exchange Retail Park, Belfast in December for £18.9m.

David Samuel Properties was advised by law firm TLT. Its real estate partner Judith Allen said: “We’re delighted to support David Samuel Properties with another addition to their extensive portfolio through this major retail park acquisition, and are encouraged by the significant interest they continue to show in the NI market.

“It is great to see a continued high level of interest from both UK and overseas investors in Northern Ireland’s real estate market and expect this trend to remain as investors continue to benefit from high yields.”

Andrew Berkeley, managing director at David Samuel Properties, said: “We are delighted to have successfully concluded a further addition to our Retail Park portfolio with TLT who, as usual, have been professional and commercial throughout. We look forward to working with them on future transactions.”

A 4,000 sq ft unit at Holywood Exchange Retail Park has recently gone on the market.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last month, Paul Wilson, director of retail at Savills, which has listed the site, said: “We’ve had lots of new interest in the space and expect a few offers in the next couple of weeks.

“There are some interesting new uses, including a retailer who would be a new entrant to Northern Ireland.

Since it has been developed Holywood Exchange Retail Park has never been fully let.

“Certainly, the take-up by Lidl has created a really strong anchorage here as it sits alongside Decathlon.

“It’s strengthened the park dramatically," Mr Wilson added.

“We have a different pattern of shopper who visits now because we have that grocery element which creates a higher spend per visit.

“There has been a marked level of improved experience in the park.”

Mr Wilson also said DS Properties’ acquisition of Holywood Exchange had been a boost. “DS Properties are acquisitive, and they’ve done great things with Crescent Link. They see this park as a key asset to their portfolio.”