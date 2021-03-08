Derry to Liverpool flights make return

The new service, with flights starting at £44.99 one way, will commence on May 24

Loganair has announced it will step in to replace Ryanair flights between City of Derry and Liverpool after the carrier pulled the route.

The new service, with flights starting at £44.99 one way, will commence on May 24.

Tickets go on sale from tomorrow.

The Glasgow-based carrier will initially offer flights on four days - Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Weekday flights will leave City of Derry at 10.50am arriving in Liverpool an hour later, and return from Liverpool at 12.20pm arriving at 1.20pm.

The frequency of flights will increase to daily from late June.

The service will be operated by Loganair's own team of pilots, cabin crew and engineers already based at City of Derry Airport.

Loganair was the airport's first operator when it opened in April 1980.

The news follows close on the heels of confirmation by the Department for Transport of continued funding for the City of Derry to Stansted service.

The £4.37m will secure the Loganair-operated route for the next two years.

Loganair said it will also be increasing flights linking City of Derry and Glasgow from late June. Services will gear up from four days per week to daily as extra flights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday are introduced to the timetable.

The move will secure the long-standing air bridge between City of Derry and Scotland despite Ryanair's decision to withdraw its flights to Edinburgh from the airport.

Last week Ryanair announced it was recommencing flights from Belfast City Airport after an 11-year absence.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: "Frequent air links are essential for so many aspects of working and family life, even as we work to rebuild and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Loganair already serves both City of Derry and Liverpool Airports, and when the opportunity arose for us to connect these two important destinations in our network following another airline's withdrawal we were only too pleased to step in to safeguard these connections."

City of Derry Airport managing director Steve Frazer said: "We are pleased that Loganair have again shown their commitment to regional connectivity from the north west of NI. Increasing the frequency to seven days a week from the end of June will give maximum choice and flexibility to both business and leisure travellers."