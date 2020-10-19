Desmond's mining firm Mountain Province Diamonds is sparkling

A Canadian diamond mining company, in which Irish businessman Dermot Desmond is the biggest shareholder, has seen production jump in the last three months

Mountain Province Diamonds (MPD) saw production at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories jump by 30% during the third quarter from the previous three months as crews adjust to Covid-19 protocols.

MPD is a 49% participant with De Beers Group in the mine, while Mr Desmond owns 32pc of MPD through his firm Dunebridge.

In August, Mr Desmond agreed to put up a further US$75m (£58m) to bail out MPD after it said that the diamond industry had suffered a "profound" impact due to Covid-19.

The mine produced 9.88 million tonnes of ore and waste material in the three months to the end of September, compared to 6.84 million tonnes in the previous quarter.

However the figure was still below the 11.7 million tonnes it produced in the same period last year.