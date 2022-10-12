Details of energy relief scheme for business emerge as survey finds all Belfast firms hit by rising costs

Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast. A survey has found that 99% of firms in the city's Chamber have been hit with rising costs, as the government announces details of its energy relief scheme for non-domestic customers

Details have been announced of the UK government’s Energy Relief Scheme for business here as a survey by Belfast Chamber reveals nearly all its members have been hit by rising energy costs.

The head of Belfast Chamber said confidence is in decline among businesses in Belfast in a “bleak” outlook for the city’s economy.

The trade body joined Belfast City Council to carry out research into the attitudes of 406 members in August and September, ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

It found that the percentage of members who were fearful about the future had doubled since the last survey back in February.

And while firms were positive about trading earlier in the year, they were negative about the outlook for the future due to various pressures, with 99% reporting that fuel and electricity costs had gone up.

Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton, also a former DUP Minister in the finance and economy departments at Stormont, said many firms would soon need help from both the UK Government and a restored Executive.

He said: “The results of the latest Belfast business survey paint a pretty bleak picture. Whilst trading and profitability have both been strong over the past six months, there has been a stark drop in confidence for the time ahead with 71% of businesses surveyed believing that the state of the city’s economy will get worse over the next six months – more than double the number who thought the same in our February 2022 survey.”

With rising fuel and energy costs, and trouble recruiting staff, “it is easy to see why optimism amongst Belfast businesses has declined”.

“Businesses in Belfast have long exhibited a great ability to weather whatever storm they may face and although it seems that the impact of the pandemic has receded, it has been replaced by a whole host of new challenges.

"I am always impressed by the business community’s capacity to adapt and innovate but it is clear that on top of every ounce of resilience they possess, many will need urgent help from both Government and a restored Executive”.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has welcomed publication by the UK Government’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) of details of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme for businesses here.

Mr Lyons said: “I am acutely aware that businesses are currently facing unprecedented energy costs as inflation hits record levels. The magnitude of this global inflationary crisis means that it can only be tackled by significant interventions at a national government level, something that I have continued to highlight over recent months.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that BEIS has published details of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme for businesses in Northern Ireland.”

The scheme will provide relief on gas and electricity costs for organisations on a non-domestic energy contract including businesses, voluntary sector organisations, such as charities and public sector organisations such as schools, hospitals and leisure centres. Equivalent support is to be announced for bodies which use oil or a form of alternative energy.

The discount will be calculated by comparing the estimated wholesale portion of the unit price a customer will be paying this winter compared to a lower ‘government supported price’.

For non-domestic users in NI, the government supported price has been set at £211 per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas.

The discounts will be applied to the bills of all eligible non-domestic customers, with the government then compensating suppliers for the reduction in wholesale gas and electricity unit prices.