Developer of old UTV Havelock House HQ fights refusal by planners

The developer behind a bid to knock down the former home of UTV and build 270 apartments in its place is appealing Belfast City Council's rejection of its plans.

Olympian Homes, which has also built student accommodation in the city, has lodged an appeal against the unanimous decision of the council's planning committee over Havelock House.

Reasons given for the refusal included the potential impact on residents on Donegall Pass, close to the Ormeau Road site, and the risk that the apartment block would dominate nearby listed buildings.

London-based Olympian Homes said: "We are very disappointed by the decision taken by the planning committee of Belfast City Council.

"We have consulted widely on our plans for Havelock House, working alongside the Belfast City Council planning officials, and consulted with local communities over the course of the last 24 months.

"We have now lodged an appeal, alongside re-engaging with the local community to see whether there is a workable compromise that they can support."

Havelock House was the home of UTV from its launch in 1959 until 2018, when the broadcaster relocated to City Quays.

Alliance councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown, who opposed the plans, said: "The applicant has the right to appeal this decision and the community will pay close attention to the outcome of this process. Naturally, we hope the Planning Appeals Commission upholds the council's refusal."

Stephanie Green of Donegall Pass Community Forum said it was "disappointed but unsurprised" at news of the appeal.

The Dean of St Anne's Cathedral said the council decision had given hope to campaigners fighting to preserve the nearby Writers' Square.

Dean Stephen Forde added: "We take great heart from the decision of councillors to turn down an application on the Ormeau Road. We have written to Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin. We believe that she will take our legitimate and genuine concerns on board.

"The cathedral will lose natural light and will no longer be visible from the city side."

The Tribeca development in the Cathedral Quarter won outline planning permission and is expected to include an office block on Writers' Square.

The public space is currently owned by the Department for Communities, which plans to circulate a development brief among interested parties.