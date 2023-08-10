Developer seeks planning permission for 250 new homes in Portadown

Artist's impression of new homes planned for the Bracken development in Portadown

Artist's impression of new homes planned for the Bracken development in Portadown

A property developer in Co Armagh has applied for planning permission for 250 new homes.

Sustar Developments, led by Michael Hannath and Michael McQuade, wants to add the new homes to its Bracken development in Portadown.

The company has been developing the site in phases since it first obtained outline planning permission three years ago. Around 100 houses have been built or are under construction, Sustar said.

And it said there had been “great demand” for the houses – a range of detached, semi-detached and bungalow – so far.

A four-bed property on the site is now on the market for £260,000.

Artist's impression of new homes planned for the Bracken development in Portadown

Read more Jump in homeowners and landlords falling into arrears on mortgages

Director Mr Hannath, director of Sustar Developments said: “We are delighted to submit plans for the development of the next phases of our development at Bracken, Lisnisky Lane.

“An outline planning approval and concept master plan was approved in 2020 and we are now at the stage of working through the detail of the master plan.”

He said the proposed development was “very high quality” and would include a creche facility.

"The development has excellent transport, cycle and pedestrian links and a full range of amenities and facilities are within walking distance including a number of local schools, sports facilities, public parks and local convenience stores.”

He said that overall, demand for new homes in the area was strong.

"The first phases of this project have been very popular and we have an extensive waiting list of names for our future phases.

"The scale of this project means a significant boost for the local economy with the total development spend estimated to be in excess of £60m for the entire development.”

He said the company looked forward to working with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on the planning process.